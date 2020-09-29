In an effort to support a homeless day center, the Vigo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved a donation of $20,000.
The funds come from the board's community development fund, which in 2020 was funded at $75,000 from the county's Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT). The board had $20,000 remaining in the fund aimed at helping community organizations. The fund is also set in the 2021 budget, if approved by the Vigo County Council.
"It was put in the budget for organizations that commissioners can help out with," said Commissioner Brendan Kearns. "I felt it was very important to support Reach Services and to get the day shelter established for our homeless population."
Commissioners Brad Anderson and Judith Anderson also supported the donation in a unanimous vote.
Reach Services expects to close on a 4,500-square-foot building at 504 S. 15th St. next week, said Susie Thompson, executive director. Reach plans to then start renovations to establish the Pathways Day Center, a community daytime center.
"We are hoping to have that renovation done before cold weather, because the idea is we are not only going to be dealing with people who are homeless, but are hoping to get them self sustaining and being able to be on their own feet, getting them housed and those kinds of things," Thompson said.
Although Reach Services is the lead agency, many organizations have already committed services to support the center. Those agencies include Wabash Valley Health Center, Hamilton Center, Catholic Charities, the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley, Truman House, InteCare, Families by Choice, Manna from Seven and several others.
The renovation is being funded from $300,000 from the city of Terre Haute, which is eligible to receive about $900,000 in federal CARES Act grants.
"We are on hold for renovations until we receive that money," Thompson said.
In all, the day center project will cost about $500,000 in its first year, which includes property acquisition, renovation, staffing and classrooms, Thompson said.
Reach Services has also received $50,000 through the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority to help homeless with hotel stays, bus passes, gasoline cards and hygiene packets; $120,000 from the United Way of the Wabash Valley; and $11,200 from 100+ Women Who Care Vigo County.
"It is pulling this from lots of different directions to make this dream come true. It is not just to provide mailboxes, bathrooms and laundry facilities — but we hope a step up to a new beginning for people in that there will be classes, we will help in job placement and be case managers to help serve people who are homeless," Thompson said.
