Vigo County School Corp. third-graders outperformed the state and its largest urban districts on the 2021 IREAD-3 test.
The Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD-3) assessment measures the development of foundational reading skills by third grade. The Indiana Department of Education released statewide results Friday.
According to those results, 84.6% of VCSC third graders passed the test, compared to 81.2% statewide.
Among the largest districts in the Indiana Urban Schools Association, VCSC third graders had the highest performance: Fort Wayne Community Schools, 65.1%; Indianapolis Public Schools, 59.9%; Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corp., 76.3%; South Bend Community School Corp., 53.7%; Perry Township Schools, 71.5%; MSD Wayne Township, 61.3%; MSD Lawrence Township, 62.7%; School City of Hammond, 58.4%; and Elkhart Community Schools, 66.1%.
The IREAD-3 scores “certainly reflect the daily hard work and excellent instruction in our kindergarten through grade three classrooms,” said Karen Goeller, VCSC deputy superintendent. “Even during the most challenging months of COVID-19, VCSC teachers continued to work conscientiously to make sure that every child had opportunities to learn to read. We cannot praise our teachers enough for their dedication and creativity during this time.”
The scores re-affirm that students have the critical foundation in reading achievement that will be needed for future college and career success, she said.
Janet Brosmer, VCSC curriculum coordinator, says teachers should be praised for the hours of remediation that took place in the spring. “These scores are a reflection of the strong instruction of every teacher in every classroom,” Brosmer said.
Schools, parents and many community partners have also been key in this effort, district officials say.
According to the state Department of Education, IREAD-3 results show that nearly one in every five Hoosier third- grade students [18.8%] did not achieve reading proficiency on the assessment.
In addition, an analysis across student populations “shows a significant literacy gap widening among Indiana’s racially and ethnically diverse, low-income, special education and English learner students,” according to an IDOE news release.
“Through significant research, we know how important it is that children learn to read by third grade, and we take that mission very seriously in Indiana,” stated Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education.
Following academic disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, effort is needed to ensure students receive foundational reading skills for long-term success, according to the release.
IDOE is working to support schools in implementing evidence-based literacy practices based on the Science of Reading, a compilation of scientific research on reading, reading development and reading instruction.
IDOE will partner with participating schools to train literacy coaches to help local educators implement Science of Reading-based instruction. Local schools can opt-in to the initiative, with a focus on schools where IREAD-3 and ILEARN results show that students need the greatest support.
IDOE plans to begin training coaches and school faculty on the Science of Reading by summer 2022.
