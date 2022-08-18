Vigo disposal day won't include most household chemicals this year

An annual Tox Away day in Vigo County will exclude most hazardous household chemicals this year.
At issue is the ability to dispose of the chemicals, said Karrum Nasser, executive director of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District.
Nasser told the district's board of directors Thursday an Ohio-based incinerator for Heritage Environmental Services will not be operational until late this year or early next year. While the incinerator was offline for maintenance, a non-waste related fire damaged the facility. It will take several months to obtain parts that are made overseas, Nasser told the board.
"The only hazardous chemical we will able to collect is (automotive) oil and gasoline," Nasser said after the meeting. "That means no paint, pesticides or herbicides or other chemicals."
However, the event will still allow for the disposal of "white goods" which include refrigerators, washers, dryers and other appliances, tire disposal, electronics and document shredding.
Tox Away, open to Vigo County residents, will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Solid Waste District's recycling center at 3230 E. Haythorne Ave.
"We hate that people will have to wait a year to dispose of these chemicals, so we will probably look into doing something in spring," to dispose of household chemicals," Nasser said. "Tox Away is one of our biggest events so it was a punch in the gut when we got the notification on the incinerator."
The district is continuing its township cleanups, with the next cleanup set for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Otter Creek Township firehouse at 5701 N. Clinton St.
Additional township cleanup are slated for Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Riley Township at the Riley Recreation League parking lot, 7201 E. Gross Road; and Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Honey Creek Township a the Honey Creek Fire Department, 6553 S. Carlisle St.
In other business, the board approved a 2023 budget of $418,720 with a 5% salary increase for each of its two employees. The board would reduce that, if needed, to equal any salary increases for Vigo County employees in 2023. Additionally, the board voted to make Philip Ross, director of operations, a full-time employee.
The board designated $30,000 in 2023 for Ross, who is an hourly worker. Nasser will earn $61,320, as a salaried employee, in 2023. The board will also move current funds, likely next month, into a line item pay Ross on a full-time hourly basis this year starting Oct. 1.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.