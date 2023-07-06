Vigo County's central dispatch has been struggling with phone outages, but county officials want the public to know that calls to 911 are being answered and are being dispatched.
"It's important for the public to understand that at no time is anyone's call to 911 not being heard," said Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.
The calls are routed to a nearby county's center, which then makes sure — with Vigo County — that they are properly dispatched.
Switzer said the problem lies with a dispatch services provider, INdigital, which works with many public safety dispatch centers in Indiana. The Fort Wayne-based organization has acknowledged it is having problems and assured the county it is working to address them, he said.
For now, Vigo's central dispatch — which serves Vigo County and Terre Haute agencies, as well as those of smaller Vigo communities — is operating out of the Terre Haute Police Department on South Seventh Street.
Normally, they're based in the old county jail building off Terre Haute's Cherry Street. But they were sent to THPD after storms the began June 29 caused damage there.
Contractors are working on that location, Switzer said, and the county is trying to see if its insurance will cover those costs.
The current phone-line outages are not thought to be related to the move, he added.
The current phone-line outages struck intermittently on Wednesday and Thursday, and the lines were back up as of late Wednesday afternoon.
