The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission is considering erecting a large electronic sign to designate the Vigo County Industrial Park and companies inside the park, which is along U.S. 41 south of Terre Haute.
Brian Miller Creative LLC, which serves as the marketing consultant for the Redevelopment Commission, on Tuesday presented quotes from Clover Signs of Brazil, Husk Signs of Evansville and Terre Haute Sign Center.
The cost could vary from about $161,000 to $206,000, Miller said. The smaller the distance between the LED lights, the more clarity the sign will have and the more it will cost.
Attorney Jeff Lind said the commission must have specifications in order to create a product that companies can bid upon. Because of the estimated cost, the project would have to be advertised for bids, followed by a bid opening.
Steve Witt, executive director of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., suggested the sign cost could be covered under a revision of a TIF (tax increment finance) district in the industrial park. Additionally, such a revision would allow the commission to use TIF funds for other needed projects, such as extending water lines in the industrial park.
However, such a TIF revision would have to go before the Vigo County Area Plan Commission, the Vigo County Board of Commissioners and the Vigo Count Council for approval, Witt said. That means that funding process would take months.
The commission, through a consensus, agreed to seek specifications on a double-faced monument sign, with an overall structure being about 15 feet wide and 20 feet tall. Witt said the commission can pay for specifications to be developed.
Miller told the board he would contact John Cross of Terre Haute Sign Center to get specifications, which could then be used to bid out the project.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.