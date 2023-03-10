The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) reports three train derailments in Vigo County from 2019 to 2021. None of them resulted in major incidents.
In 2019, the Decatur and Eastern Illinois Railroad was pushing back 51 rail cars when the leading six cars derailed due to a broken rail, according to the railroad administration. That incident happened at Elm Street between North 10th Street and North Ninth Street.
In 2020, the Indiana Rail Road was pushing 58 rail cars into a rail siding at a rail yard south of East Springhill Drive and east of McDaniel Road, when the 13th rail car failed to turn properly through a turnout. That caused its wheels to climb off a “frog,” which is a track structure used at the intersection of two rails that allows wheels on either rail to cross the other.
In 2021, the Indiana Rail Road was pulling loaded grain cars when a weld broke “and the pressure from the loaded grain cars snapped the rail, permitting cars to fall into the gauge,” which is the space between each rail on a track, according to the federal agency. That happened at East Margaret Avenue and Canal Road.
— Howard Greninger
