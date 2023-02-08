The Vigo County Jail and sheriff’s department, prosecutor’s office, county clerk, county juvenile center, and coroner are all seeking additional employees or higher wages for 2023.
If approved, the cost for the requests would be $2.86 million said Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble.
The biggest expense is for new jail personnel at a cost of $1.14 million for the Vigo County Jail. Additionally, the sheriff’s department seeks additional staff at a cost of $325,636, Bramble said.
The Vigo County Jail seeks 12 additional correctional officers positions, Derek Fell, chief of operations for the jail, told the Vigo County Council on Tuesday. That is based on a current jail study and staffing level recommendation of 80 personnel.
Fell said the jail has 68 allotted positions, meaning the jail needs an additional 12 positions.
The jail also seeks a full-time secretarial position for the front office at an estimated at $41,838, Fell said. Additionally, Fell seeks to have a budget of $15,000 for new equipment and $20,000 for locks and audio.
On the non-jail or sheriff’s department budget, the department seeks three additional full-time staff for building and security, such as at the Vigo County Annex. Additionally, a $1,000 stipend for a building security officer with a rank of corporal is requested.
Prosecutor’s office
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt seeks to raise the base pay for deputy prosecutors; add a 10% wage increase for prosecutors in specialty areas, such as violent crimes or major crimes; add two legal secretaries; and increase part-time pay by $5,000.
Modesitt seeks to raise the base pay for a deputy prosecutor from $67,000 to $80,000. The county currently has 12 full-time deputy prosecutors and seven part-time prosecutors.
The cost for that pay raise, if a part-time position is eliminated, would be $150,326, he said.
“If you count [Chief Deputy Prosecutor] Rob Roberts, who is paid by the state, we have 13 full-time deputies,” Modesitt said.
“Essentially, the problem is we had one position open for 14 months before we could get it filled, and we currently have a position that is not filled and has been open for 15 months,” Modesitt told the council.
Often, people will little experience accept the positions “and once we train them, they leave,” Modesitt said. “This last year, we lost our major crimes trail deputy who went to a private firm to make a lot more very quickly than [the prosecutor could make] in our office.”
Modesitt also referred to job listings in other counties such as Greene County with full-time deputy prosecutor’s pay $75,000 to $82,000; Knox County at $77,000; Monroe County special crimes specialist $68,651 to $86,942; and Tippecanoe County $74,193 to $86,997.
“That is what we are up against, and that’s why we can’t fill the spots…” Modesitt said.
Modesitt said a 2019 study commissioned from the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney’s Council shows Vigo County should have 29.3 full-time deputy prosecutors. If using a workload adjusted standard similar to one used by the Indiana Supreme Court, it would be 35.16 full-time prosecutors.
Also, the prosecutor also seeks to purchase three leased vehicles for Adult Protective Services. Rob Roberts, chief deputy prosecutor, said commissioners suggested purchasing the leased vehicles as the cost is below $31,000. Each vehicle has mileage less than 20,000 miles. The prosecutor also seeks to lease one vehicle, for a new investigator.
Council President R. Todd Thacker said the Council also has to consider “if we do something for you, we also have to look at the impact on the public defenders. We have to factor that in, too,” he said.
Juvenile Justice Center
Norm Loudermilk, executive director of the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center, seeks to have employees paid the same as at the sheriff’s department, adding salaries were the same until the council approved a pay increase last year for jail correctional officers.
Loudermilk said there are 16 full-time employees and one supervisor in the detention area of the juvenile center.
“Over the past year, basically all of 2021, of those 16 employees, we have lost 13” who left for higher paying jobs, to seek higher education or jobs with less stress, Loudermilk said.
Replacing an employee can take months. Under state law, a juvenile detention officer must have a minimum of 120 hours of training in the first year and an additional 40 ours of on-the-job training, Loudermilk said.
He seeks the base pay of $18.68 per hour make the Vigo County Jail at $20.80 an hour. That rate is higher for corporals, sergeants and captains. Overall, the fiscal impact would be $91,444.
Clerk’s office
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman returned to the council to renew a request he made last year.
“This is in relationship in the ongoing battle to get people to stay and raising the salaries for the clerks,” Newman said.
Newman seeks to raise a clerk’s hourly rate to $20.72, from $18.81, an increase of $1.91 an hour. Newman said office staff for the prosecutor’s office starts at $22.34 an hour and court staff make an average of $23.82 an hour.
The clerk also seeks to increase the pay for supervisors from $22.34 an hour to $24.25 an hour, and assistant supervisors from $20.26 an hour to $22.17 an hour.
Newman told the council that he is to talk with Baker Tilly, the consultants who recently conducted a compensation study for Vigo County.
“I think (the clerk’s) request was put in was before we told what our approach was to wrap that (compensation) study,” Thacker said.
“We will give each department head an opportunity to say if they agree or disagree with the Baker Tilly study and, if (they) disagree, we will have an avenue for an appeal process. I think they will be able to address some of these concerns.”
Newman also would like to take four part-time positions and convert them into two full-time positions. That would bring his office to 34 full-time positions. That move would cost $134,476.
Lastly, the clerk seeks to increase the pay of the Vigo County Election Board, which he said he not had a pay increase in more than 20 years.
The current rate of $4,500 annually would increase to $9,000 for the clerk; $3,750 annually to $7,500 for the chief deputy clerk; board members would go from $2,400 annually to $4,800; and pay for proxy members would go from $700 to $1,400.
Councilman David Thompson asked if the study recommended the number of employees for each department. Thacker said that was not included as part of the compensation study.
“I have a feeling if they did, we would get a lot more personnel,” Newman said. “We are running eight courts, all the records, the elections, absentee voting and bookkeeping. We are doing that with a staff right now, let’s just say there not a whole lot of people to fill those positions.”
Coroner’s office
The coroner’s office seeks to move a deputy coroner, Curtis Lyle, into chief deputy, going from a salary of $6,734 to $27,180, which is 80 percent of the base salary of the coroner.
Lyle worked more than 200 of the department’s 255 cases last year.
