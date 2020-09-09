Vigo Democratic Party hosts drive-thru sign pickup event

With traditional campaign events like parades, forums and rallies on hold or canceled outright due to COVID-19, candidates and their respective parties have had to find unique ways to connect with voters.

The Vigo County Democratic Party did just that Wednesday with a yard sign drive-thru at the corner of Sixth and Swan streets in Terre Haute.

For two hours Democratic candidates and many school board candidates passed signs through car windows or loaded them into trunks while making their pitch for office.

Tim Jones went away with several signs and said the drive-thru idea was a great way for people to be able to support their chosen candidates in a safe, distanced way.

Connie Speer said much the same, offering that parties should host a drive-thru clearinghouse for political yard signs every year.

“If you ask me, this is the way to do it.” Speer said. “It’s like one-stop shopping.

“And I took one of each while I was here. Because instead of having to go here, there and yonder, I was able to do it all in one place.”

And that was precisely the idea, said Bionca Gambill, who pitched the drive-thru idea and helped a handful of party member spearhead Wednesday’s event.

She said the idea was borne of similar efforts in Indianapolis

“I pitched it to a couple of the candidates, because going door-to-door this year is difficult,” Gambill said. “… And since people indicated they still wanted signs but us going all over the county is time consuming, we figured we might ask the voter come here.

“They have the opportunity to meet several of the candidates, engage is a safe way, and pick from our smorgasbord of signs.”

And candidates are glad for that opportunity to have face-to-face conversations with Vigo voters.

S. Marie Belzile Theis, at-large Democrat candidate for Vigo County Council, said she’s glad to have an opportunity to still meet and commune with voters before election day.

“I think it shows that we, as a party, are willing to be creative, make the effort and think outside the box in order to connect with people as best we can,” Belzile Theis said.

“And I think it shows that as a party we are united. I’m not here just for myself. I will hand out anyone’s sign even if they don’t take one of my own.”

Pat Goodwin, Democrat candidate for Vigo Board of Commissioners District 2, said that in lieu of going door-to-door this year, an event like Wednesday’s lets the voter decide to opt in or out.

“The question we all face is how to reach people in a year such as this,” Goodwin said. “Face-to-face interaction is still as important as ever, having a quick conversation is still just as important.

“But I don’t think it would appropriate for me to be knocking on someone’s door and wanting to carry on a conversation with them. This let’s them opt in, stop in on their way home from work if they choose.”

The Vigo County Democrat Party will continue hosting its yard-sign drive thru 4 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday of September.

Two calls Wednesday afternoon to the Vigo County Republican Party chairman were not returned.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.