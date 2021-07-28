COVID-19 cases are increasing in Vigo County, with seven of those confirmed as the Delta variant.
The county had 10 new COVID cases the week of July 4; 42 new cases the week of July 11; and 57 cases the week of July 18. Numbers are based on county data.
“We’re slowly increasing,” said Roni Elder, Vigo County Health Department spokeswoman.
Over the summer, weekly increases had consistently been under 30, she said.
As of last Friday, the state informed county officials of four new Delta variant cases here. “Altogether we’ve had seven cases of Delta from what they’ve pulled testing-wise,” she said.
Indiana is participating in the CDC’s surveillance program and submitting randomized samples for variant testing, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
“COVID-19 is still here and it’s still something we need to be concerned about,” Elder said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission. That would include a majority of Indiana counties, according to the CDC. Vigo County ranks as “substantial” under the CDC data.
According to Vigo County health officer Dr. Darren Brucken, “We are still absorbing the new recommendations and trying to see how it will impact us locally,” he stated.
Local health officials are closely watching numbers of cases, deaths, hospitalization and vaccination rates, Elder said.
“With COVID, everything can change day by day. We’re keeping an eye on everything and at this time we don’t feel it’s necessary to change anything, but we need to be flexible and we need to adapt to whatever comes our way,” Elder said.
The local health department wants people to be aware of the rising numbers and new federal guidelines and to be cautious. “You know your personal health better than we do. If you feel you need to take that extra step and wear a mask even if you are vaccinated, that is what you should do for your health,” she said.
At this time, 44.1% of those eligible are fully vaccinated in Vigo County; statewide, 50.4% of those eligible are fully vaccinated.
Health officials continue to encourage people to get the COVID vaccine. “It’s still the best way to protect yourself,” Elder said.
While CDC charts indicate “substantial” spread in Vigo County, “I don’t feel like substantial is where we are right now when we look at our numbers and the graphs, but that could change very quickly,” Elder said.
While numbers are increasing, “We do have a good amount of people vaccinated and it [COVID] is not as out of control as what it has been in Vigo County,” she said.
People who are vaccinated are definitely helping curb any spread, but the problem in general is those who aren’t vaccinated “are letting the virus continue to spread and mutate and eventually if it continues to do that, it will mutate to the point where the vaccine won’t be helpful because that’s what viruses do. They want to be able to thrive and continue to be spread.”
As far as any future changes related to masking, guidance from the state and governor is important, Elder said.
Since the mask mandate was lifted in Indiana and people are now used to not wearing them, it could be more difficult to try to re-implement masking mandates, she said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.