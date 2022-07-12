Vigo courtroom temporarily closed for bedbug fumigation

Courtroom 5 in the Vigo County Courthouse got a rare weekday off Tuesday, when it was closed to be fumigated for bedbugs.
“We found two in there, and they were both dead,” reported Tommy Roberts, Vigo County maintenance supervisor. “But we don’t take any chances. We shut it down and sprayed.”
The courtroom is expected to be operational again Wednesday.
“This is nothing new,” said Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer. “We do it quite a bit, unfortunately. We found some in the auditor’s office a year or two ago, and we had to wall it off briefly.”
For the rest of the courthouse, Tuesday proceeded with business as usual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.