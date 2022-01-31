Vigo County's interest income drops

Interest earned in 2021 is lower than in previous years, due to a dip in interest rates, according to the Vigo County Board of Finance.
The board met Monday for its annual meeting to disclose interest income the county treasurer's office made from various interest bearing accounts spread throughout seven banks: First Financial Bank, Old National Bank, Terre Haute Savings Bank, Riddell National Bank, Fifth Third Bank, First Farmers Bank & Trust, and Trust Indiana.
The county in 2021 made $260,856 from NOW (negotiable order of withdrawal) interest bearing accounts. And the county made $108,949 from certificates of deposit and $806 from bonds, bringing the 2021 total interest earned on those accounts to $370,612.
However, that is far less than in 2020 when the county made $1,167,285 in interest earned on accounts and $2,065,075 earned in 2019.
The 2021 total is still above interest earned in 2016 ($263,440) and in 2015 ($125,070).
Tona Bean, chief deputy treasurer, said the county is not reinvesting in bonds "because the rate is lower than we are getting in a regular checking account."
Also, Bean said the interest earned in 2021 is lower than in 2020 "because the interest rates have gone down, way down.;
