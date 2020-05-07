Vigo County's COVID-19 numbers tick upward

Just as businesses start to re-open and restrictions begin to ease, the Vigo County Health Department is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases this week, and officials urge the public to continue precautions.

On its Facebook site, the health department published a graph showing an increase in numbers this week over last week. The graph showed three additional cases for the period April 26 through May 2, and for May 3 through May 7 — a shorter period of time — it showed eight additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers had been on the decline the prior three weeks.

"As you can see our numbers are starting to pick back up," the department's Facebook page reads. "Please continue to social distance, wash hands, wear a mask, and don't touch your face."

The increase in confirmed cases this week is a concern, said Joni Wise, health department administrator.

She described the increase as "alarming" and urges the public to take appropriate precautions.

The next two weeks "will be critical," especially with the unknown of what will happen as restrictions ease up and businesses re-open, she said. "We hope everybody does their due diligence in practices that are best for the whole community."

She added, "We're keeping an eye on the numbers [of positive cases] and we're also keeping an eye on the hospitals and medical community to make sure they are not overwhelmed" with new cases.

While the governor recently issued an executive order loosening restrictions that had been in place, the local health department would have the legal authority to implement tougher restrictions than those outlined by the state, Wise said.

"We could go back to the restrictions we have had, or we can make them even more strict than they were before," she said.

The health department also plans to start charting COVID-19 data on hospitals and their capacity "so people can get a better sense of what is going on and an understanding of their role and responsibility" in keeping numbers down, she said.

As of Thursday, the state was reporting 75 positive COVID-19 cases in Vigo County and six deaths. The Vigo County Health Department showed 74 positive cases, five deaths due to COVID and one death due to other causes in which the person also tested positive for COVID-19.

