Vigo County YMCA to host 'Y-NOT-TRI' triathlon

The Vigo County YMCA is hosting its first indoor triathlon, ‘Y-NOT-TRI,’ at 9 a.m. April 2.
The goal is to help the community become healthier and introduce different activities people wouldn’t normally try. The triathlon consist of a 300-yard swim, in the Y’s swimming pool, a 5-mile bike, on the Y’s new stationary bikes, and a 1.5-mile run or walk, on treadmills. People can complete the event solo or as a team of three.
Packet pickup will start at 7:30 a.m. with the first wave starting at 9 a.m. The cost for a single person is $25 and $60 for a team of three. Each person will receive a medal of completion, and if registered by Tuesday, a Y-NOT-TRI T-shirt.
Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/TerreHaute/YNotTri or on the YMCA website at www.ymcaswv.org.
