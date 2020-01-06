A woman remains in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital after an apartment fire in Vigo County Sunday morning, according to Tom High, fire chief with the Honey Creek Fire Department.
The Terre Haute Fire Department was initially dispatched to the fire, which took place at Trail's Edge Apartments off Davis Drive. The apartment is located in the 3300 block of South 14 1/2 Steet.
The city was dispatched about 10:44 a.m., and the Honey Creek Fire Department about 10:53 a.m., High said.
Terre Haute firefighters, who learned someone might be in the apartment, "were able to quickly find the victim, get her out and get her transported to Regional Hospital. She is now in Eskenazi in Indianapolis in critical condition," Chief High said.
The Terre Haute fire department fought the fire and brought it under control, and Honey Creek provided additional water to the scene, High said. "We worked together."
The fire occurred in the jurisdiction of the Honey Creek Fire Department, which is investigating, High said.
"The investigation is still ongoing. Right now it is being listed as an accidental fire," he said.
The apartment did not have a working smoke detector. "We want to push people to check their smoke detectors" and make sure they have working batteries, he said.
The woman's apartment at this time "is not livable. I don't want to say it's a total loss," High said. An apartment next door received water damage.
The woman lived in a single story apartment unit located just west of Erie Canal Road.
