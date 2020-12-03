Vigo County, U.S. Marshals conduct 'Operation Child Safe'

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the United States Marshal’s Service participated in Operation Child Safe on Wednesday.
The operation is a joint effort to ensure compliance with Vigo Counties registered sex offenders. Nine county deputies teamed up with nine deputy marshals to seek out the registered sex offenders in Vigo County and ensure compliance.
Out of 100 offenders targeted, 65 were found to be in compliance. Two arrests were made and nine investigations opened where the offender is suspected of giving false information, Sheriff John Plasse said in a news release.
One offender, James Cooper, age unavailable, of Terre Haute, was arrested on an out-of-state warrant. The other, Steven Hejari, 38, of Terre Haute, was arrested on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and maintaining a common nuisance.
The remaining offenders not verified will be checked on in the coming days, the sheriff said.
The purpose of this operation is to keep Vigo County residents, especially children, safe.
