Vigo County Tox Away Day coming this Saturday

The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District Tox Away Day is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, rain or shine, at the district's office, 3230 E. Haythorne Ave., Terre Haute.
The event allows Vigo County residents to dispose of household chemicals, appliances, and automotive fluids.
This year, the district has added tire collection and electronics.
Electronics are free with the exception of TVs, for which there is a $20 fee. Smoke detectors are not accepted; instead call First Alert at 800-323-9005.
Tire limits per primary residence are four vehicle (car or truck) tires or two tractor tires, or a combination thereof totaling four. Maximum outside diameter is 54 inches.
The event is for consumer wastes only. Agribusiness, commercial and industrial wastes are not accepted.
Do not bring radioactive waste; explosives including ammunition, flares, fireworks and the like; nor medical, clinical or infectious waste.
For more information, residents can contact the waste management district office at 812-231-4451 or visit the district's website at vigocountysolidwaste.org
