Township cleanups are underway for the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District.
“Luckily weather has been cooperating with us on the Saturdays (when cleanups are held),” Karrun Nasser, executive director of the district, told district board members Thursday.
In Seelyville, in Lost Creek Township, the solid waste district collected 9.54 tons of waste in a clean up day held May 24, while a cleanup day in Otter Creek netted 8.95 tons of waste on June 5. The cleanup days are for residents of each township only.
The next scheduled township cleanup is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Prairieton Township. Another cleanup is slated for June 26 in Pierson Township at the Pierson Volunteer Fire Department, also from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We are about 58 tons total in waste collected” from townships cleanups so far, Nasser said. The district has already held cleanups in Fayette, Nevins, Otter Creek, Lost Creek, and Riley townships. Vigo County has 12 townships.
The cleanup days accept items such as household furniture, mattresses, large toys, carpeting tied in 3-foot bundles, appliances not containing chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) or hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and yard debris in bags. Also accepter are aluminum cans, scrap metal, cardboard boxes, mixed paper, magazines, junk mail, newspapers, milk and water jugs, soda and soap bottles.
Items that are excluded and not collected include construction debris, building materials, tires, paint, liquid waste, electronics or hazardous waste.
Nasser said the district has changed language on its cleanup day flyers to indicate the district can limit the amount of trash brought to the events.
“We’ve had a few people who have come with multiple loads, kind of taking advantage of what our mission is, which is basically to help people out, but our mission is not make it so people do not have to buy a dumpster,” Nasser said. “We have had a couple of people bring trailers full of stuff. We took that, but now we have language stating we have the right to limit the amount” of waste, he said.
In other business:
• Starting July 7, the district will be holding weekly e-waste day every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. The district purchased a box to store e-waste until a recycler picks up the waste once a month. “We will see how collections go and maybe look into implementing a Saturday schedule, maybe the first Saturday of the month,” Nasser said.
• The district continues to provide weekly document shredding every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The district is averaging 25 vehicles per day for shedding, Nasser said.
• Nasser said he is working to establish a pilot glass recycling program. “I was close to finding a recycler and was kind of excited about it … but at the last minute, the recycler said they are holding off on new glass recycling until January. I want to find something that is beneficial to the district but will not be cost prohibitive,” Nasser said.
• The district replaced five six-yard recycling bins in West Terre Haute with a single 30-yard recycling bid. “It looks a lot nice and I think will help with collections there,” Nasser said.
• The district is updating signage for all recycling bins to state that plastic wraps are not to be placed in bins.
• On Monday, Nasser will travel to Evansville to pick up 12 benches and trash receptacles made from plastic caps collected in the district. Those items will be placed in 12 Points, Reach Services, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, at a fire station and at a church.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached at 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
