In an effort to remove all weight restrictions, Vigo County will soon replace two bridges on Fruitridge Avenue spanning Lost Creek.
The bridges, near Beech Street and across from the Zink Distributing Company, formerly Dever Distributing, currently have weight restrictions for certain semitrailers. The bridges are important as are part of a route to many industries in the Fort Harrison Industrial Park.
“There are two bridges set side by side, so we are redoing both of those bridges,” said Larry Robbins, Vigo County Engineer/Highway Director.
“It needs to be rehabilitated. There are a lot of trucks that go over that and we had to post load limits on that … so we want to reestablish” the bridges with no load restrictions, Robbins said.
“The city also recently repaved Fruitridge Avenue, so this will go along with those improvements,” Robbins said. “We are hoping to get this project done this year.”
The estimated cost of the project is about $800,000, he said.
“I am hoping it comes near the estimate; if not we will have to look for additional funding sources,” Robbins said.
Construction bids on the project will be opened Aug. 2, with the work — pending funding — slated to start in late fall. The work is expected to take at least three months.
The project is also to address bridge scour, or removal of sediment such as sand and gravel from around bridge abutments or piers.
“This is mostly the superstructure and bridge pavement,” Robbins said. “It will have some lane restrictions and we will have to move traffic around the bridges.”
The Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved designs for the project.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.