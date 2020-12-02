Vigo County to open a commercial court

Vigo County will have a specialized commercial court come January.
Commercial Courts were designed to increase efficiency and accuracy in resolving commercial litigation, and the specialized docket will be handled by Judge Lakshmi "Lucky" Reddy of Vigo Superior Court 2.
"Commercial courts provide businesses that have certain kinds of disputes with a fast track to resolution," the judge said in a news release. "The court is designed to be more efficient through greater court management/oversight while being presided over by judges with additional training and education in business litigation.
"Local businesses can be assured that if they are seeking a quicker resolution and want their case handled by a local judge, that option is now available in Vigo County," Reddy said. "There is some evidence to suggest that strong commercial courts can lead to more investment and economic growth due to the perceived reduction in litigation delays and risk."
The Terre Haute Bar Association and Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual event, "Welcome to Vigo County’s Commercial Court," from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12. To register, use the link from the chamber's events page: www.terrehautechamber.com/community-courts-expands-to-vigo-county/
To learn about filing a commercial court case, visit courts.in.gov/iocs/2944.htm
The Indiana Supreme Court has also launched a commercial courts substantive order search. The search can be found at public.courts.in.gov/CCDocSearch
In addition to Vigo County, Hamilton County (Judge Jon Brown), Madison County (Judge Mark Dudley) and St. Joseph County (Judge Steven Hostetler) will be adding commercial courts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.