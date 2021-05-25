Vigo County to make permits available via internet

Starting in the fall, Vigo County residents and contractors will be able to get permits via the internet.
The Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a services agreement with Indianapolis-based Schneider Geospatial to provide an online permit application and provide inspection data.
“It will allow online permitting. Anyone with access to the internet, any contractor or homeowner can apply for a permit without having to come into office. They can pay for it online and get [a permit] delivered online,” said Scott Barbour, geographic information system [GIS] director for the county.
The service will include GIS component “so you can make a GIS sketch on the permit when you submit it. This will track the permit from the time it is purchased to the time it is completed. You can manage all the vendor registrations and do all the code enforcement,” Barbour said.
The service will be use for the county building inspection, for highway department for driveway and right-of-way permits and for the county health department for septic permits. Barbour said the system can be expanded for any permit.
The set up cost is $37,440 plus an annual $14,100 fee to host the site. Commissioners approved the contract for $73,865 which includes support for two years along with a set-up and a legacy cost. Barbour said the system is eligible for funding through the federal CARES Act.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns said getting information and permits online was a goal of commissioners for GIS.
“COVID-19, unfortunately, helped us move this forward when we realized how hard if was for people to get permits when they couldn’t come into the (Vigo County Annex)” during the pandemic. “Some departments were able to react quickly, others it became more complicated. We met with several vendors and looked at several options. This will be able to be accessed through the current Beacon format that we have now” online, Kearns said.
In other business, commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Ivy Tech Community College for a pre-fabricated restroom facility and trailhead for Ruble Park, slated to open in October.
The county will pay $170,000 for construction of the restroom with Ivy Tech then maintaining that facility and provide parking for the trailhead.
The memorandum takes effect Aug. 1 and remains in effect for a period of not less than 10 years for the intended purpose.
Under the agreement, if Ruble Park is no longer a park, the restroom will be owned by Ivy Tech. However, if Ivy Tech were no longer an educational facility, the restroom would be owned by Vigo County. Vigo Parks Superintendent Adam Grossman said Ivy Tech is also pursuing a stage grant for a 1-mile trail extension of the trail to a nearby school and apartment complex.
Ruble Park is being developed on about 800 acres of former Pfizer Co. property near the county’s industrial park. The property, acquired by the county in 2013, was named for Keith Ruble, long-time county parks superintendent who retired in 2012.
Commissioners also approved a remote meeting participation protocol similar to one adopted by the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board. The Indiana General Assembly this year passed House Enrolled Act 1437 allowing governmental units authority to adopt a virtual meeting policy.
The policy allows a board member to participate electronically as long as at least 50% or more of the board members are physically present at a meeting. A board member may not attend more than 50% of a board’s meetings each year by electronic communications.
Also, a board member may participate in no more than two consecutive meetings by electronic means. All votes taken during a meeting with remote participation shall be done by roll call voting.
Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble presented an annual report of Vigo County to the U.S. Secretary of Education, ending April 30.
The report, Bramble said, stems the Land Ordinance of 1785 when Congress divided the Northwest Territory into townships, each of which was divided into lots a mile square or 640 acres.
“They reserved one section in each township for education,” Bramble said. “A lot of the one-room schools were built on those parcels. When the land was sold over the years, the county retained the money in a trust and invests that for school purposes. The (Vigo County) school corporation gets the interest earned off the trust.”
That interest this year is $104. The trust started the year with $63,748.
“Purdue University was built on one of those township sections and probably most of the land colleges too,” Bramble said. “It is an interesting piece of history.”
Reporter Howard Greninger
