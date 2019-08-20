Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to transfer about 4 acres of land to the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment to benefit Hydrite Chemical Co.
“That land is for future growth at their Terre Haute facility. That growth is yet undefined,” said Steve Witt, executive director of the Department of Redevelopment, when contacted after the board meeting. Witt is also president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp.
Commissioners transferred 3.68 acres at 2200 S. 13th Street, which is adjacent to Hydrite Chemical’s Terre Haute facility.
County Attorney Michael Wright said the property reverted back to the county after the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association moved its racing facility to South Houseman Street.
The city plans to transfer the land for $1 to Hydrite Chemical for future development, with the company responsible for removal of any contaminated soil on the property.
“The transfer of the property to Hydrite is subject to Redevelopment Commission approval,” Witt said. “This is just step one. The commission already owns most of the land down there, and [it] just did something similar to this for Clabber Girl for property to put in a rail siding to store rail cars and off load product” on the east side of the former Terre Haute Coke & Carbon property, he said.
Blighted property cleanup
In other business, commissioners opened three bids for the cleanup/removal of 10 blighted home properties, awarding a demolition contract to Paris, Illinois-based Bell & Bell Demolition. That company was the lowest bidder at $66,320.
Other bids were $116,680 from S&G Excavating and $110,544 from Dennis Trucking & Excavating, both Terre Haute firms.
The blighted properties are located in Pimento and Fontanet as well as mailing addresses for Terre Haute and West Terre Haute, but outside the city and town limits.
Commissioner Brendan Kerns requested the county’s building inspection department obtain receipts of waste disposal from the contractor, saying he wanted to ensure the county could trace the removal of building materials.
Dale Sowards, code enforcement officer for the county’s building inspection department, told commissioners it is common practice for concrete and brick from foundations to be buried on site when a home is demolished. Sowards said all wood,insulation, asphalt shingles etc. must be hauled away from the site to the county landfill.
Off-road vehicle ordinance
Commissioners also voted to establish a code section for its new off-road vehicle ordinance, enabling officers to cite a specific section, now Section 5-105, in the county’s ordinance when issuing a ticket. Board President Brad Anderson stressed the county’s ordinance does not allow the use of golf carts on county roads.
Count Attorney Wright said the county’s ordinance requires an owner of an off-road vehicle to first acquire an Indiana Department of Natural Resources permit, adding the DNR does not consider a golf cart legal to drive on county roads.
The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department is responsible for enforcing the county ordinance, which includes fines.
“State [Police] troopers cannot enforce a local ordinance,” Anderson said.
“They cannot,” Wright said. “However, if a state trooper saw somebody operating a golf cart on any county road, they have the ability to pull that person over and tow that golf cart.”
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.