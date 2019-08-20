DANA [mdash] John M. Davern I, 88, of Dana, Indiana, passed away at 12:18 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Paris Community Hospital in Paris, Illinois. He retired in 1981 from Ethel Visqueen in Terre Haute with 26½ years of service and began farming. He was born May 16, 1931, in Terre Haut…