Vigo County Commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution to continue to pay county employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution states the county will pay employees, deemed both essential and non-essential, normal wages and encourages essential workers to work from home when possible.
It follows Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive shelter-in-place order through 11:59 p.m. April 20.
"Employees do not come back to work until April 21," said Commissioner Judith Anderson, via a YouTube livestream of the meeting at the Vigo County Annex, adding commissioners want to keep employees out of the annex and other county facilities as much as possible.
"Unless the executive order is extended," added Commissioner Brendan Kearns.
The resolution states the county is acting under a public health emergency and that money budgeted for such use will not likely be sufficient to cover expenses, however, the resolution allows the county to seek reimbursement from state and federal sources.
Commissioners also approved payroll and claims, with claims ending March 17 totaling $570,840 and claims ending March 23 for $261,326.
Gov. Holcomb Monday outlined new criteria on retail operations considered “essential” regarding the stay-at-home executive order.
Grocery stores and pharmacies that provide "necessities of life," may continue to operate as they have been, with customers allowed to enter.
Retail businesses that provide necessities of life may remain open but should limit the number of customers inside at any given time. Also, the businesses should implement hours for elderly and other vulnerable populations and limit hours of operation to allow cleaning and restocking to comply with all mitigation measures to protect employees and the public.
Retailers that do not offer "necessities of life," can still operate, but customers are not permitted inside. That includes businesses such as florists, beauty supply stores, bookstores, fabric stores, and craft stores. Restaurants, bars and nightclubs were previously closed by executive order.
Professional services should be conducted virtually or by telephone.
The governor's executive order also limits gatherings to 10 or less and encourages churches not to conduct services.
The order also includes parks, which remain open, but closes state park campgrounds, with the exception of people living at campgrounds.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.