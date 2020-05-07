The Vigo County Health Department's tire amnesty program starts Monday.
Tire drop-offs (tires only, no rims) are by appointment only and available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 11 to June 12.
Appointments are necessary; call 812-234-9181.
Public participation is encouraged. Tires are prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus. Proper disposal of tires will reduce the spread of the virus in Vigo and surrounding counties.
The program is for Vigo County residents only, and proof of residency is required. Businesses, tire retailers, salvage yards, auto service centers and trucking companies are excluded.
No more than 10 tires tires without pre-authorization or a fee will occur. Semi tires, tractor tires, or larger tires must have pre-authorization. Without authorization, a charge will occur. The Vigo County Health Department is not responsible for any accidents or damage to vehicles.
For information, pre-approval, questions or to schedule an appointment for drop-off, call the health department's vector control unit at 812-234-9181.
