Vigo County 'tire amnesty' is April 5 to May 7

The Vigo County Health Department will have free tire collection is April 5 to May 7.
Tires are prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes which carry the West Nile Virus, the department said. Proper disposal of tires will reduce the spread of the virus.
Bring old tires with or without rims to the “tire amnesty” drop-off. The program is for Vigo County residents only; proof of residency is required. There is no charge for drop- off of up to 10 tires. Residents only; businesses, tire retailers, salvage yards, auto service centers or trucking companies are not allowed.
Drop-off is by appointment only. For an appointment, call 812-234-9181.
Semi tires, tractor tires or larger must have pre-authorization. There are no exceptions; without authorization, a charge will occur.
For more information, pre-approval or to schedule an appointment, call vector control at the health department at 812-234-9181.
