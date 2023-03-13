Vigo County residents will be able to get rid of old, worn-out tires with the county’s tire amnesty, which is April 3 to May 5.
Tires are prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes which carry the West Nile virus, according to Shelby Jackson, health educator for the Vigo County Health Department. Proper disposal of tires can reduce the spread of the virus in the area.
During tire amnesty, those with proof of residency can drop off tires with or without rims Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Vigo County Health Department Vector Control.
Cost is free for up to 10 tires. Those dropping off tires must first make an appointment by calling 812-234-9181. More than 10 tires or larger tires from semis or tractors require pre-authorization, or a fee will be charged. Businesses, salvage yards, and trucking companies are not eligible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.