Vigo County and the city of Terre Haute have together launched "the Power of You," a campaign to raise awareness about safety measures to decrease the risk and spread of COVID-19.
The campaign is "an opportunity to showcase the community’s frontline workers by asking the community to utilize 'the Power of You' to protect one another and slow the spread of the virus," the county and city said in a news release.
“Our community continues to face the impacts of COVID-19,” said Brendan Kearns, a Vigo County commissioner. “Through the Power of You campaign, we are able to bring awareness to the necessary safety measures needed to decrease the risk and spread of the virus and remind Vigo County to mask up.”
The program provides residents of Vigo County and Terre Haute tips on how they can do their part to protect their neighbors, their friends and families, strangers and healthcare workers.
“Through this collaborative effort with Vigo County, we are able to empower those within our community to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Duke Bennett. “The Power of You encourages our citizens to continue to protect those around them by taking precautions in their day-to-day activities. Mask up Terre Haute!”
The campaign can be found on local radio stations, TV commercials, billboards, newspapers, and on the mayor's and the county commissioners’ social media accounts.
"Vigo County and Terre Haute citizens are encouraged to participate in the Power of You to protect our frontline workers, those who are most vulnerable and each other from COVID-19. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands and make smart decisions. That is the power of you," the county and city said.
