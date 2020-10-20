Vigo County takes over maintenance of certain roads

Vigo County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the take-over of maintenance of asphalt roads in a Lost Creek township subdivision pending a potential 10-year bond.
Dennie McGuire, president of Shrine Farms Development, petitioned to have just over 1.1 miles of roads in the Shrine Hill subdivision maintained by the county highway department. McGuire told commissioners that of the 32 lots in the subdivision, 16 lots are still buildable.
He expects to have three homes constructed in 2021, leaving 13 lots available for future home construction.
Larry Robbins, county engineer/highway director, recommended the developer provide a bond for the subdivision roads as work could vary on home construction. Robbins recommended a 10-year bond, saying it would protect the county from added maintenance costs should the subdivision roads need repair due to construction. Robbins said the bond could be structured to expire earlier if home construction is completed sooner.
Commissioners approved the petition pending a bond agreement between the developer and the county. The subdivision roads include North Egan Street; North Shrine Farm Street; Ash Court; Cake Court; Strickland Court; Thompson Court; Prairie Court; McGuire Drive; and E. Shrine Lake Drive.
