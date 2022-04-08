Vigo County students contend in Battle of the Books

Trophies needn’t go to just athletes. At the Vigo County School Corp.’s Battle of the Books on Friday, they went to fervent young readers.
Terre Town’s fifth graders and Dixie Bee’s grade-five gifted and talented students emerged triumphant at the competition at VCSC’s administration building, and author Jessica Khoury gave each participant a free signed copy of her book, “The Mystwick School of Musicraft.”
Battle of the Books employs the annual lists of Young Hoosier Books for intermediate grades, as selected by the Indiana Library Federation.
To prepare for the competition, students on each of the participating 16 teams read 19 of 20 titles (one wasn’t easily available). Titles included “The Dog Who Lost His Bark” by Eoin Colfer, “Bernice Buttman, Model Citizen” by Niki Lenz, “Gross as a Snot Otter” by Jess Keating and “The Day the Universe Exploded My Head” by Allan Wolf.
Myla Evans of the VCSC wrote 20 questions for each of the books. Questions involved a book’s plot, characters or key elements; students had to identify the book and its author.
Dixie Bee’s GT team prevailed with only three contestants — Matthew Lamberson, Tia Breiding and Raegan Bowman, coached by Jennifer Kelly.
“They are amazing,” Kelly said of her students. “It feels wonderful, it’s so exciting.”
In addition to reading each of the books, students practiced for the competition answering questions from a computer program and discussing what they enjoyed and why. Kelly said Dixie Bee’s GT students have won Battle of the Books in each of the six years she’s been at the school, though this was the first year she served as coach.
By contrast, Terre Town coach Dori Meyers celebrated her first Battle of the Books victory with her students Piper Hartman, Lillianna Hylman, Peyton Martin, Rylee Mucci, Isabella Smith, Jacob Spencer and Cooper Warner.
“I’ve gotten second place three or four times and third once,” Meyers said. “These kids started reading their books in August. The team was formed in December and since then, all of them have been practicing together once a week.” They discussed scenes, key details and more subtle aspects, and tried to discern the characters’ intent throughout the books.
The Terre Town team’s favorite book of the lot was Khoury’s “The Mystwick School of Musicraft” — “the fairy-tale endings in it, the magic in it, the possibilities in it and they just loved the character development,” Meyers said. “The books this year were really good.”
Khoury’s appearance was underwritten by the Vigo County Public Library, who transported her from her home in Greenville, S.C. “The Mystwick School of Musicraft” is her first book for intermediate readers; her previous published works were aimed at YA (young adult) audiences.
“Mystwick” is set in a world where music creates magic — each song conjures up its own spell. Amelia, a 12-year-old, is excited when she’s accepted to attend her mother’s alma mater, but then discovers her admission was a mistake and has three months to prove she belongs there. “She finds her own special brand of music in this world,” Khoury said.
When Khoury learned her book was named to the Young Hoosier Books list, “I was kind of blown away,” she said. “It was such a huge honor. When they invited me to speak, I knew right away I had to come.” Of the competition itself, she said she was impressed with the students’ “literary athleticism,” adding, “I’m so jealous I didn’t have this as a kid.”
Khoury recalls being four years old when she wrote her first book, fan fiction playing off of Syd Hoff’s “Danny and the Dinosaur.” “It was the first book I read by myself,” she said. “The ending was very sad and I was very unhappy with it, so I decided to write a sequel to it that was very happy. I took it to preschool, and my teacher read it to my class. I remember sitting there thinking, ‘This is what I want to do. It makes me happy.’”
After the competition, Khoury explained to students her book’s evolution from idea to completed product and how it tied in to her own life, drawing from her own early hapless efforts to fit in with other students. She played music referenced in the book (its audiobook does likewise, courtesy New Jersey’s Youth Symphony Orchestra) and took questions from the students, answering one query by stating that even though her book has been compared to the Harry Potter series and that she read the books as a child, she wasn’t a big “Potterhead.”
Khoury’s second book in the series, “The Midnight Orchestra,” will be available in June.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
