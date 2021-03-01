Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District will host its 71st annual meeting on Zoom at 6 p.m. March 18.
The agenda includes a full and due report of activities and financial affairs since the last annual meeting, and to elect a supervisor for the Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District of the state of Indiana. Candidates for District supervisor are Tim Marion and Jeremy Sporer.
Attendance is required to vote. To attend the meeting, call 812-232-0193, ext. 3, or email becky.steele@in.nacdnet.net. An email address is required to receive an invitation to the meeting.
Call or email by the March 15 deadline.
