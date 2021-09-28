Getting a third dose – or booster shot – of a COVID-19 vaccine is now a possibility for eligible Hoosiers, and several sites in Vigo County are offering the free Pfizer booster shots.
Individuals should register online at ourshot.in.gov to pick a location to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine to counter waning immunity.
"The booster was offered at our fairgrounds clinic and will continue to be offered at any mobile vaccine site we have that we provide Pfizer shots at," said Roni Elder, health educator for the Vigo County Health Department. "We have seen a huge interest in individuals wanting the COVID-19 booster shot. We knew once it was approved we would be very busy because we have been taking calls on it for weeks."
Anyone who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are not currently eligible for a third booster shot, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
When registering online, the state website suggests nearby locations where the third shot can be received. Vaccination sites include county health departments, some CVS and Kroger pharmacies, and community health centers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has previously authorized a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna for immunocompromised individuals who did not build protection from the vaccine.
However, only the Pfizer booster is currently approved by state health officials.
The single booster dose can be administered at least six months after completion of the second dose and applies only to individuals who previously received the Pfizer vaccine. According to the CDC:
• Individuals ages 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities should receive a booster dose.
• Individuals ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 should receive a booster dose.
• Individuals ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.
• Individuals ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional risk of exposure may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
Eligible Hoosiers who want to obtain a booster dose can go to www.ourshot.in.gov and search for a site that has the Pfizer vaccine, which is designated by PVAX, or call 211 for assistance.
Hoosiers are encouraged to bring their vaccination card to their appointment to ensure that the booster dose is added. Those who cannot find their vaccination card can request a shot record verification on the state website when registering for the booster.
Upon arriving at the vaccination clinic, Hoosiers will be asked to attest that they meet the eligibility requirements.
Those eligible for the booster dose are not the same individuals already eligible for the third additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine due to their immunocompromised status, according to the state website.
Some people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised do not build enough protection when they first get a vaccination, so getting another dose of the vaccine can sometimes help them build more protection against the disease.
The state Department of Health, following guidance from the CDC and ACIP recommends that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness, receive an additional dose of the mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine.
This includes people who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
Individuals should talk to their healthcare providers about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. A physician’s order is not necessary to receive a third dose, but the vaccination provider may ask for verbal confirmation of eligibility.
