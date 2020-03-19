The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to limit visits to the jail and administrative offices as of Thursday until further notice.
These changes will not affect or limit patrol efforts or responses to 911 calls, Sheriff John Plasse said.
The office area of the security center will remain open during normal business hours for those with urgent issues.
The public is being asked to use the online vendor www.buycrash.com to purchase an accident report.
Email reports@vigosheriff.in.gov to request a copy of incident report. Email should include name, date of incident, and case/incident number being requested. Case number should be similar to “2020VCSO-00355”.
The facility will not be releasing general property from evidence without a court order. For more information, call 812-462-3226 and ask for property release officer.
If a non-emergent report can be made by phone, call 812-232-3801. This does not apply to emergent situations, personal injury related calls or other emergencies.
Effective immediately, all tax warrants need to be paid online at govpaynet.com or by mail to Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 201 Cherry St., Terre Haute, IN 47807.
Anyone wanting other forms of documentation/paperwork, should delay obtaining the documentation at the sheriff’s office unless it is of immediate or urgent nature.
