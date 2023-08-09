The Vigo County Sheriff's Office website has a new look.
The sheriff’s office website — at vigosheriff.in.gov — has been updated to provide for easier access to content including 24 links on the front page to help users quickly find information. Subjects include how to access reports, background checks, process service, gun permits, sheriff's sales and more.
Sheriff John Plasse announced the revamped website this week on social media.
Users can find answers to many questions under the “How Do I" section, as well as more information on the services the sheriff’s office provides.
The sheriff said he encourages citizens to visit the site before calling or coming to the office as the website now provides the ability to conduct a majority of business with the office online.
