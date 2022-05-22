Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says he has cancer

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse has pancreatic cancer.
The sheriff made the announcement on the sheriff's office Facebook page Sunday afternoon.
"I was recently diagnosed with stage 1b pancreatic cancer," Plasse wrote. "My prognosis is great as it appears to have been caught early. My medical team is extremely confident in a full recovery as am I. I have been through two rounds of chemotherapy and although it has taken its toll, I am still able to go in to work although a little less than I normally do."
Plasse, who posted the news with a smiling photo of himself, said, "In case you noticed my appearance has changed recently, I wanted to explain why. As your Sheriff it is important to me that I maintain a high level of respect and honesty within the community I so proudly serve. I believe in honesty and transparency and as your Vigo County Sheriff you need to know if I am able to do the job you elected me to do. "
The former Terre Haute police officer and city police chief says he can continue to do the job.
"You will see no disruption in service from our office," he said. "My hair was falling out so I decided to shave my head and I’ve lost a few pounds but God is good and I am a very blessed man. I am fully capable to continue serving in this capacity and I ask for your patience and understanding as I win this fight."
"Rest assured our Sheriffs Office and Vigo County is in good hands with a tremendous staff who are taking care of things while I am going through my treatment. Much like they have when I’ve been away on vacation or time off," he wrote.
"I will get through this and continue to serve you and Vigo County," he wrote. "I am your sheriff today, I will be tomorrow and rest assured, I will be your sheriff for four more years."
Plasse, a Democratic incumbent, faces a contest in the fall.
In early February, Aaron Loudermilk, a THPD captain and the president of the Vigo County Council, announced he was leaving the Democratic party and making a run for the sheriff's post as a Republican. He cited a growing rift between his former party and his own beliefs.
Loudermilk and Plasse were unopposed in their parties' spring primaries and are scheduled to square off in the November general election.
Plasse was elected sheriff in 2018, defeating GOP candidate Benjamin Pence by about 21,500 votes to Pence's 9,500. Plasse succeeded Greg Ewing, who was term limited.
Plasse, 58, graduated from Terre Haute North Vigo High School in 1982 and Indiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminology in 1990. He and his wife, Julie, have three children.
He was with the Terre Haute Police Department from 1985 until his election as sheriff and served as Terre Haute's chief from January 2008 to late 2018. His military experience includes service with the 38th Infantry Division of Indiana National Guard since 1983, retiring in November 2017 with the rank of sergeant major.
An attempt by the Tribune-Star to reach the sheriff by telephone Sunday evening was not successful.
Contact Mark Fitton at 812-231-4333 or mark.fitton@tribstar.com.
