Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse has been elected the new president of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.
Plasse said he and other new ISYR officers plan to complete construction on the next phase of new facilities at the rural Brazil location in 2023 – youth cabins and an interdenominational peace chapel – which were slowed by the pandemic’s soft economy and supply-chain issues.
His new team of fellow ISYR officers include former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, vice president; Southern Indiana auto dealer John Jones, treasurer; and Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder, vice president.
For more information on the Youth Ranch, to volunteer or donate, call 317-460-4242, email ScottMinier@yahoo.com or write to ISYR, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834.
