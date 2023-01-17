Vigo County Commissioners Tuesday approved a resolution to hold a tax sale for properties that are "severely delinquent in payment of property taxes."
The sale will be conducted March 20-22.
Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble said the sale is the second stage for the county to attempt to collect property taxes. The county held its first tax sale in September. Properties went into that sale after owners failed to pay property taxes for three consecutive due dates.
Those properties were put up for bid at the cost of the taxes owed plus fees.
Properties not sold in that sale will now go into the March sale. However, in this sale, the minimum bid is $250. The owner would have six months to pay the back taxes and fees to keep the property, Bramble said.
Last year, this sale generated $228,604 for the county.
Other business
In other business, commissioners approved a interlocal cooperation agreement with the town of Seelyville. Commissioner Chris Switzer said the agreement would enable the county's building inspection department to enforce building codes and condemn structures.
The move would save the town money, Switzer said.
In another matter, commissioners continued to make one-year appointments to boards and positions.
Brian Garcia will finish the one-year term of Richard Jenkins, who died in October, on the Vigo County Board of Zoning Appeals; Timothy Moore and David Phelps were appointed to the county's Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals; and commissioner Mike Morris will serve on the board of Terre Haute Regional Airport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.