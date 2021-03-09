The Vigo County Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance establishing fees for registration of sex or violent offenders.

The ordinance would set a $50 annual fee for registration of sex or violent offenders and a $5 fee for each time a sex or violent offender registers an address change. Ninety percent of fees collected will go into a fund for the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, with 10 percent going to the state for deposit in a state sex and violent offender administration fund.

John Burns, a special deputy for the sheriff’s department who oversees the sex offender program, told the council last week that counties with populations similar to Vigo County, on average, have a compliance rate of 88.75 percent on paying fees. State law covers penalties for nonpayment. About 200 offenders in Vigo County are required to register annually. Surrounding counties of Clay, Vermillion, Parke and Sullivan already collect such a fee.

In other business, the council also approved increasing pay of members of the county’s Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals to $150 per day, up from $100 per day. Vigo County Assessor Kevin Gardner told the council last week the pay had not been increase in over a decade, making it harder to attract professionals to the board. The increase falls within the assessor’s 2021 budget.

The council also approved to change eliminating a supervisor dispatch position, converting that into a regular dispatch position for the Vigo County 911 dispatch center. Vickie Oster, Vigo County’s 911 director, dropped a request for a $500 per year additional salary to create three assistant supervisor positions, totaling $1,500 per year, from the savings in removing a supervisor position.

