Property tax bills were mailed Monday, with a spring installment payment due May 11, said Vigo County Treasurer Nancy Allsup.
Tax bills are sent out once a year for property taxes, which can be paid all at once, or in a spring and fall installment, which is due Nov. 10.
“Due to the COVID-19 [pandemic], we ask taxpayers to pay [with other options] while the [Vigo County] Annex is closed to the public,” Allsup said in a release, adding Hoosiers are under a state stay-at-home order.
Taxes can be paid with the following options:
• Mailed to Vigo County Treasurer, PO Box 1466 Indianapolis, IN 46206-1466, or mailed directly to the Vigo County Treasurer’s office at 191 Oak St., Terre Haute, IN 47807.
• Drop box: A drop box is available 24 hours a day, at the north entrance of the Annex building, at First and Oak streets in Terre Haute.
• Paid at bank branches of Fifth Third, First Farmers Bank & Trust, First Financial, Old National, Regions, Riddell and Terre Haute Savings Bank in Vigo County. Banks will accept payments prior to the due date. The tax bill coupon must accompany payment.
• Online: Pay online at vigocounty.in.gov and click on “bill pay.” There is an option to pay by credit or debit card which will incur a processing fee of 2.35% of the total bill or by e-check with a processing fee of $1.50. When paying by e-check, bank account and routing numbers will be needed.
• Phone: Pay by phone toll free at 877-445-3675. Parcel number and the amount will be needed to use this option. As with online payment, credit and debit, along with e-check options are available (see above).
“Please be patient. If your payment has been made it will be posted upon our return to the office once the stay-at-home order has been lifted,” Allsup said in a release.
Questions may be emailed to vigo.treasurer@vigocounty.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.