The appointment of Terry Bays as Vigo County’s building commissioner has an electrical union business manager concerned.
R. Todd Thatcher is business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 725, re-elected to the post in 2019.
He also served in that position from 2004 to 2013. During that time, Thatcher was part of a court action in which the union’s pension trust filed a federal lawsuit in 2011 in U.S. District Court Central District of Illinois (Urbana Division) against Bays under various company names. The lawsuit alleged failure to meet labor agreements to make contributions to the union’s pension trust fund and welfare trust fund, headquartered in Decatur, Illinois.
U.S. District Judge Michael P. McCuskey in a Sept. 19, 2012 ruling ordered Bays Electric Inc., Bays Company LLC and three other plaintiffs to pay $508,551 to the IBEW trust fund and welfare fund. Bays later filed for bankruptcy in November 2012.
“I think it is a travesty,” Thatcher said of Bays’ appointment. “He [filed bankruptcy] to shrug off responsibility and debt,” Thatcher said.
Bays was appointed as building commissioner on Tuesday by the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
The building commissioner oversees the county’s building inspection department which enforces county ordinances on residential and commercial building codes, plumbing, electrical and fence requirements and ensures commercial projects have state-approved design plans. The department issues county building, electrical, plumbing and demolition permits and conducts inspections on all construction.
Thatcher said he is concerned commissioners did not conduct a background check on Bays and said he is concerned that Bays is president of CEI Company Inc., an electrical contractor firm created in January 2020, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office. Bays is listed as president of the company, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
”It is a conflict of interest. He has an ax to grind not only with me, but with other signatory contractors [with IBEW] and now he is getting paid by the county to be an inspector,” Thatcher said. “His own business will be pulling permits, and I believe that constitutes a conflict of interest when he will have to approve work for his company in Vigo county.”
Bays disputes that.
”I resigned from my electrical company,” Bays said of CEI, which is now operated by his brother. “If Todd Thatcher has a problem with me, he can contact my attorney.”
Bays said he can conduct inspections on construction companies equally, whether or not they use union workers.
”Eighty percent of my electrical friends still belong to the union, and I have no hard feelings or ill will against any of those people,” Bays said. “He [Thatcher] doesn’t like me and is airing his laundry,” Bays said.
Thatcher said he thinks the commissioners should have sought advice of a county advisory board prior to Bays’ appointment.
Mike Jones, secretary/treasurer of the Central Wabash Valley Building and Construction Trades Council, serves on the county’s building inspection advisory board.
Commissioners “never asked us, but I don’t ever remember them doing that anyway,” Jones said. “They switched the [building commissioner] before and didn’t ask the board. I think that commissioners should, but they don’t. What is the use of having an advisory board if not to ask about the [building commissioner]? It is kind of a joke. Why have the board?”
Thatcher also contends Bays’ appointment was favoritism, saying commissioners did not interview other candidates.
“To me, I think the appointment was done without due process. It’s an appointment of [Commissioner] Chris Switzer, who is his [Bays’] buddy. It was done as a favor,” Thatcher claims.
”That’s not true,” said Switzer.
There were multiple candidates for the position, Switzer said, including former Republican commissioner Brad Anderson and Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher, who intends to retire from the fire department.
”None of them had the experience that Terry had,” Switzer said, adding that Bays was the only candidate interviewed.
Switzer said Bays told commissioners about his business background, including the court ruling and bankruptcy. Switzer said Bays also told them he stepped away from CEI, a company he owned with his brother.
Additionally, Switzer said at the time of the commissioners’ decision, the advisory board did not have all members appointed, so commissioners did not seek an opinion of the board.
”I was trying to make it a non-political appointment,” Switzer said. “When you come in and there are two new Republicans, all the Republicans expect you to make Republican appointments. If you come in as a Democrat, everyone thinks you make a Democrat appointment, and everybody owes somebody something, but we made it apolitical. We appointed someone not affiliated and has not been in county government at all,” Switzer said.
”We knew this [opposition from Thatcher] would happen because Terry was once a union guy. We didn’t do anything wrong,” Switzer said of Bays’ appointment.
