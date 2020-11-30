Vigo County seeks public input on North Clinton Street project

Vigo County is seeking the public's input on an overhaul of North Clinton Street in North Terre Haute and will conduct an in-person public meeting from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Otter Creek Middle School cafeteria.
Doors open at 5 p.m. The meeting space will be limited to 25 people at a time. Masks will be required and also will be available upon entrance. Attendees will be required to socially distance.
Construction of a 2.8-mile stretch of North Clinton Street — from Park Avenue to Budd Road — is to begin in 2023. Vigo County has hired USI Consultants, Indianapolis, to study the corridor and propose solutions.
“The need for this project was identified due to the large number of crashes recorded throughout the corridor, in addition to the identification of the need to improve conditions for pedestrian travel along the corridor,” Vigo County Engineer Larry Robbins said in a news release.
County officials are considering three design options to help make the road safer and would like community input before making a decision.
Anyone unable to attend the in-person meeting may review the design options and provide input digitally. More information, including descriptions of the options and frequently asked questions, is available at www.usiconsultants.com/clintonst/
Public comment will close Jan. 15.
Specific questions submitted before Dec. 4 will be be answered in person at the public meeting. Questions about the proposed project may be directed to clintonst@usiconsultants.com or by calling USI at 317-522-2506.
Physical copies of questions and answers will be made available at Fox’s Grocery, Otter Creek Post Office, Little Bear Coffee Co. and the Vigo County Annex.
Information about the project, as it becomes available, also will be available on social media, including at:
• www.facebook.com/ClintonStreetRevitalization
• www.instagram.com/northclintonstreet/
