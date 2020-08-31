Tuesday is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and the Vigo County Voter Registration Office is looking for poll workers.
Established by the U. S. Election Assistance Commission, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims to raise awareness about the benefits and importance of poll working and inspire more Americans to volunteer.
In Vigo County, poll workers specific duties and compensation vary, but all include welcoming voters, verifying registrations, and directing voters to ballot scanners.
Poll workers also help ensure voters understand the voting process by demonstrating how to use the voting equipment and explaining voting procedures.
Locally, election staff are overseen by the Vigo County Election Board and Vigo County Clerk’s Office, which provides information and training classes in advance of Election Day.
Most poll workers have traditionally been over the age of 65, making them especially vulnerable to complications if they contract COVID-19. As such, Vigo County has a critical need for poll workers who are willing and able to assist with the voting process.
Those interested in assisting are asked to contact the Vigo County Voter Registration Office at 812-462-3393 or by email at bob.lawson@vigocounty.in.gov.
To be considered, a person must:
• Be a registered voter of Vigo County;
• Have basic ability with computers;
• Possess reliable transportation;
• Have the ability to sit/stand for long periods of time;
• Not be related to any candidate on the ballot;
• Attend training class and pass a test prior to serving as a poll worker;
• Possess the ability to listen, learn, and get along with other poll workers.
Early voting is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and will run through Election Day (Nov. 3).
Hours for early voting are 10 a.mn to 6 p.m. weekdays, with the Vigo County Courthouse Annex having hours of 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Election Day hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Poll workers must be available for the entire day/week/month to be considered. No split days/hours accepted.
Positions are needed at polls, travel board (teams that go to the voter), and Election Day hourly workers to assist with absentee envelopes, ballot pick-up, and ballot check-in.
The final day to register to vote for the November election is close of business Monday, Oct. 5. Absentee ballots begin to go out Sept. 19. The final day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 22. People born born on or before Nov. 3, 2002, may register and vote in this election.
