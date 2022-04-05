Vigo County seeks funds for public trail

Vigo County Commissioners are seeking more than $1.3 million from the county's portion of the American Rescue Plan act to obtain an abandoned railway to convert into a public trail from Riley to Idle Creek subdivision.
The approximately 6-mile section, which once serviced the Chinook Coal Mine just past Riley, was abandoned by the Indiana Rail Road.
"It is an opportunity that presents once in a lifetime," Commissioner President Mike Morris told members of the Vigo County Council on Tuesday during the council's non-voting or "sunshine" session.
"I can't stress the window of opportunity," Morris said, as the county has been negotiating with the railroad for the past year.
The trail would be designed by students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in the institute's fall/winter session. Larry Robbins, county engineer/highway director, said he could certify that design into a shovel-ready project for construction in the summer of 2023.
The Indiana Railroad Company operated the Riley spur line under the easement in question. The rail line went between milepost 6.48 and milepost 12.4 near Riley.
The trail cost includes $250,000 to acquire the right-of-way easement from the Indiana Rail Road, plus $140,000 for the railroad to remove ties.
The railroad has access to companies that dispose of the ties, which are an environmental concern, Robbins told the council.
Other costs include improving six road/railroad crossings in the town of Riley. The entire path would be asphalt, Robbins said, currently estimated at more than $659,2000. Robbins said asphalt costs increased 30% this year for county road projects.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns said it is important to start the project, allowing the county to seek other funds, such as from the Indiana Next Level trails grant.
Costs will increase in the future, he said. Kearns also said the county would place fencing along trail property in Riley to separate the trail from property owners.
The property would be leased from the federal government, which would keep the property in a federal land bank in the event a railroad is needed again, Morris said. The county would be compensated for expenses of installing a trail if a railroad is returned, Morris said.
"We don't expect that to happen," Morris said.
Commissioners also proposed a second funding option to use the county's Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT), giving the council a second option for funding.
The trail brought the support of 16 people who addressed the council during public comment.
Vigo County resident Larry Sweet, who lives a couple miles south of an area of the proposed trail, said "as a citizen of the area and someone who rides bikes on the road ... any time you get an area to ride that keeps bikers off the road and away from cars ... that is a good thing," he said.
"The roads there are not friendly. There are a couple of stretches of U.S. 46 that are highly trafficked with fast cars, fast trucks," Sweet said. "I think this can be good for the community," he said.
Ashley Bryan, who lives next to the Heritage Trail in Terre Haute, regularly rides that trail and others. "I have put about 4,000 miles on my bike this year, mostly on the road. I was hit by a truck this year, which was not fun," she said. "I am definitely a huge fan of trails. It provides safety ... and get exercise and just builds community."
Bryan, whose husband is a local pastor, said when she moved to Terre Haute from Dallas, Texas, looking up trails was one of the first things she did.
Dan Bradley, former president of Indiana State University, who lives in Woodgate, on Vigo County's south side, also spoke in support of the trail.
"We have an incredible opportunity with this Riley trail to get 6 miles continuous," Bradley said. "What trails really do is help connect communities, so ultimately I can see that trail going from Riley all the way to the [Wabash] river and Fairbanks Park and into West Terre Haute," he said.
"We have a great opportunity to provide quality of life," Bradley said.
Jade Scott, a member of the Wabash Valley Road Runners, said the club, along with the county, would help maintain the trail.
Kurt Bryan, who teaches at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, said trails do attract people to the community. Bryan told the council that while recruiting new math faculty members, he touts the Heritage Trail behind the institute. He said said one new faculty member said he chose Rose-Hulman because of that trail.
Stacey Joseph, a Realtor who lives in Lakewood subdivision near Riley, that the trail would enhance quality of life as well as attract potential families.
The County Council will vote on whether to fund the trail at its meeting next week. The council meets April 12 at 5 p.m. at Terre Haute City Hall, as the county annex is being used as an early absentee voting site.
Reporter Howard Greninger
