Vigo County this week was awarded more than $950,000 in a state road improvement grant.
But as budget committee of the Vigo County Council learned Friday, grant matching funds can sometimes cost more than expected.
In Vigo County’s case, it will need to commit $656,675 in county funds. That money will close out the books on Community Crossing-assisted projects funded in 2016 and 2017.
The funding will cover change orders, non-reimbursable expenses and shortfalls for the two previous Community Crossing grants, said Vigo County Engineer Larry Robbins.
“In 2016, we had delays that caused overages and change orders for Springhill Drive [road project] for land acquisition costs. Other were changes in the 2017 grant application, where some numbers, I am not sure why, were mixed and appropriations did not match up with county bids,” Robbins said.
For example, in 2017 a microsurfacing project on Trinity Road had an estimate of $242,000, while the actual bid came in at $85,000.
“So in INDOT’s eyes, you are only eligible for $42,000 of work (which is half of the $85,000 bid price) and not $120,000 (half of the $242,000 estimate), so that is $70,000 in a shortfall” on one project, Robbins told the committee.
Robbins took over as county engineer in April 2018.
County Commissioner Brad Anderson also told the committee the county paid about $60,000 for trees as part of a court settlement for land acquisition in the Springhill Drive project.
While the County Council approved matching funds for the Community Crossings grants from its Economic Development Income Tax, the appropriations died at the end of each year, causing the need for the new appropriation from EDIT to cover the costs, said Kylissa Miller, administrator for the County Council.
Robbins said the funding will allow the county to close out the past Community Crossing grants, required for the county to receive future grants.
The budget committee in a 3-0 vote [comprised of council members Jim Mann, Mike Morris and Lisa Spence-Bunnett] approved the appropriation request, recommending the full County Council, at its Nov. 12 meeting, appropriate that money from EDIT.
“I wanted to bring attention to the council committee about potential costs as INDOT does not cover change orders. If we fund a full $1 million match, we need to know where we will cover [financially] if we run into a gas line or something crazy and project costs go over,” Robbins said after the meeting.
The Indiana Department of Transportation Thursday announced 229 Indiana communities and counties that will receive nearly $100 million dollars in state matching funds for local road projects as part of the 2019 Next Level Roads Community Crossings Initiative. The Indiana General Assembly created Community Crossings in 2016 to help local governments improve roads and bridges.
Vigo County will receive $959,337 from the state, while the city of Terre Haute will receive $829,983. The county and city grants are 50/50 matching grants, requiring an equal match of state money with local money. It will allow the county to make nearly $2 million in road improvements and the city more than $1.6 million in road improvements.
In other grants, Sullivan County received $1 million; Parke County $772,455; Linton $479,335; Farmersburg $239,474; Knightsville $170,100; Rosedale $146,426; Carbon $134,160; Staunton $132,772; Clinton $110,979; Riley $110,336; Harmony $103,531; and Dugger $99,437.
