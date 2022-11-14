Rob Haworth, Vigo County School Corp. superintendent since July 2018, announced Monday he will retire from public education effective Jan. 2.
The announcement came at the conclusion of Monday's regular board meeting.
The board approved Tom Balitewicz, currently director of student services, as interim superintendent effective with Haworth's retirement.
"After much thought, after much deliberation with my mentors from around the state, and after much prayer with my wife and family, tonight I announce my retirement from public education effective Jan. 2," Haworth told the board in what came as a surprise to many in the audience.
"It has been my great honor and privilege to be the superintendent of schools for Vigo County," he said, with emotion.
He thanked his wife, Amy, "my partner for 33 years," he said. "Without her, I would be lost in life, rudderless and without joy. Thank you for your willingness, Amy, to join me in this unusual journey." He also thanked his children.
Haworth praised his administrative team and asked them to stand.
"This district is extremely fortunate to have you leading the way. In you I have found a group of great educators who care deeply about children and about this district," he said. "In you I have found people who challenge each other to be better every day."
He told the administrators they have changed his life, "and I thank you and I look forward to seeing where you take the VCSC in upcoming years," Haworth said.
He also thanked the board, including four outgoing board members, for their service and accomplishments to move the district forward -— particularly during a time of great challenge brought by the pandemic.
Board member Hank Irwin told Haworth he was the right person for the job at the right time, but he also understood and respected Haworth's decision.
Irwin said it was important to begin the transition, and he identified both Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent, and Balitewicz, as prospective interim superintendent.
When Goeller indicated she felt she could best serve the district in her current role, Irwin made a motion to name Balitewicz interim superintendent, which the board approved.
Board member Rosemarie Scott abstained. "I wonder should we take a little bit more time," she said. "I think we all might still be in shock."
Irwin said Balitewicz showed out of the box thinking with the Vigo Virtual Success Academy and also provided leadership through the pandemic.
Irwin addressed Haworth again. "I hope you do know how much I truly respect your leadership and your decision making skills," he said.
Board president Stacy Killion said the board will start seeking guidance from the Indiana School Boards Association and other entities related to a future superintendent search.
The change comes just as a four new school board members will begin serving in January. Those new board members elected last week are Eric Graves, James (JD) Skelton, Ken Warner and Rick Burger.
(Vigo County School Board District 1 candidate Carey LaBella, who lost the election, says she will be challenging Graves’ eligibility to hold the seat based on residency).
After the meeting, Haworth talked about his decision. He acknowledged being "a little nervous," as he has worked in public education since 1988. He also felt "a lot of emotion."
But he's also excited about future possibilities, he said.
"I'm proud of my team and the work we've been able to do here in Vigo County over the last 4 1/2 years," he said.
Haworth said it's been a year of transition for him and his family, and the decision was not an abrupt one.
His parents have health issues and now live with him.
"A lot of things that have been happening in regards to my life, my family's life. Both my children now are out of the house. So transition has kind of really been a theme for our family in 2022," Haworth reflected. " And so, I think this is just that time of thought, time of prayer, time of deep thinking, of hey you are 57, what do you want to do with the next stage of your life."
The decision might seem abrupt to the outside world, "but it's not abrupt to the Haworth family," he said.
In considering future possibilities, he'd like in some way to help address underlying problems that might prevent children from reaching their educational potential, whether that be trauma, homelessness or other factors.
Schools need help from the community in attacking some of these problems, he said.
"What I've come to find out in school leadership there are some underlying things that are really outside of the school's control in being able to reduce that achievement gap," he said.
Balitewicz, who also participated in media interviews, said he didn't want to take the focus away from Haworth.
"Rob is an honorable, honest human being that cares for the people on his staff, the people in the school corporation and students," Balitewicz said.
"He means a tremendous amount to me personally," Balitewicz said. "He has a calming influence. He's a thinker. He's a visionary and I don't think we would be where we are today in many facets of the VCSC without his help."
He added, "I don't want this night, this day, to be about a transition as much as a celebration for Rob and what he's done for us."
Balitewicz said in his tenure as interim superintendent, "I just want to serve the school corporation the best that I can." The school board, and its four new members, will have a challenging task in front of it as it searches for a new superintendent, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.