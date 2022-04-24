In an otherwise quiet primary election, many voters undoubtedly are being driven to the polls by the Vigo County School Corp.’s $261 million high school facilities referendum.
The project would involve construction of new academic facilities and renovation of nonacademic spaces at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools and West Vigo Middle School. The high schools date back to 1971 and 1961.
Proponents say facilities and infrastructure issues desperately need to be addressed, and the projects also are important for economic development and to attract people to the community, which is losing population.
Opponents say it’s too costly and people can’t afford higher property taxes, especially at a time of high inflation.
Also, many people are angered about the closing of Meadows Elementary after this school year, one of three elementary schools closed over two years as part of the district’s plan to cut operating costs and bring spending in line with revenues.
Terre Haute North Vigo social studies teacher Ross Cadick said he sees the need for upgraded facilities first-hand.
“On a daily basis, I see the impact our sub-standard facilities have on the education and lives of our students,” Cadick said.
“From poor HVAC systems, and non-functioning bathroom plumbing encased in our concrete slab floor, to 30-year old technology in our STEM departments. These buildings are failing our community.”
The referendum is important “because it has such a huge impact on our community in so many ways,” economically, educationally and quality of life, Cadick said.
The projects provide an opportunity to address current and future educational and workforce needs with larger and more flexible classroom spaces that enable collaboration, officials say.
But Tina Atkinson, a retired school bus driver, has a different perspective. She says it’s the wrong time to saddle taxpayers with an increase in property taxes.
“Inflation is through the roof, gas is through the roof, and it’s just not the time,” she said in late March.
Stephen Steward, another critic, has raised concerns about inflation and the rising cost of building materials.
“Now is the worst time in the world to do any kind of building with the cost of materials going up almost weekly,” he said in March. While a project would have a contingency fund, what happens if costs exceed that contingency? “What will they cut out?” he asks.
Farmers worry about the impact of increased property taxes.
Fred Wilson, a farmer, developer and real estate broker, said the county is becoming known for its high taxes, which is a deterrent to growth.
According to the school district, the median home value in Vigo County is $97,500, and for a $97,500 market value home, the annual added tax impact would be $79.68 a year. For a home with a $200,000 market value, the annual added tax impact would be $250.
For $100,000 of assessed value for commercial/rental property, the annual added tax impact is $256. For 100 acres of agricultural ground, the added annual impact is $330.
The referendum impacts more than high schools, proponents say.
It if passes, it would allow the district to use its available debt service capacity on capital needs at elementary and middle schools.
If the referendum fails, that available debt service will have to be used to address the significant infrastructure needs at the high schools, which means less funding available for elementary and middle schools.
School board this evening
Tonight, the Vigo County School Board will be asked to approve a resolution ending the operating referendum in 2024 if the facility referendum passes May 3.
That would reduce the estimated school property tax rate by 16.2 cents; instead of $1.41 per $100 assessed value with the facility referendum, the school tax rate would be $1.24 per $100 assessed value.
Currently, the school property tax rate is 98.8 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The district is able to end the operational referendum — approved by voters in the fall of 2019 — three years earlier than scheduled in part because of cost saving measures and it also can use federal ESSER funds to help fill the gap.
“The question I’m getting is why not end it (operating referendum) regardless,” says VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth. “If the facility referendum does not pass, the VCSC will need to use ESSER dollars to help patch the HVAC issues facing all three high schools. That action would not allow us to end the operational referendum early.”
If the facility referendum passes, the district projects that for 52% of Vigo County homeowners, the increased tax impact is less than $7 per month. For another 38% of homeowners, that impact is less than $14 per month.
Property tax calculator
Property owners can use a tax impact calculator at two sites: https://web.vigoschools.org/high-school-project/ or voteyesforvigoschools.com
The Vigo County Assessor’s Office, while neither endorsing in favor of or against the referendum, has stated the calculator “appears to be accurate ... but it is essential to put the correct assessment values into the correct positions” or boxes on the calculator.
For example, property taxes on pools, sheds, pole barns gazebos, some detached garages and commercial property are capped at 3% of gross assessed value; agricultural land is capped at 2% and dwellings at 1%.
County Assessor Kevin Gardner put together the information, which can be found on the Vigo County Assessor’s web page, because he’s received many inquiries about the tax calculator; he wants to point out it does work, but people need to understand that they must put the correct numbers in the correct boxes “or it won’t give the correct estimated tax burden.”
The Vigo County School Board in January voted 6-0 to pursue the referendum. The maximum borrowing amount would be $261.8 million, with a 22-year maximum term of a lease.
Of the total amount, $260 million would be available for the project, with the remainder to cover bond issuance and related “soft” costs.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.