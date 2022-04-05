Vigo County schools referendum backers rally to their cause

Supporters of the Vigo County schools referendum on the May 3 ballot rallied the troops and shared information Tuesday evening at The Meadows shopping center on Terre Haute’s east side.
Rob Haworth, superintendent of the Vigo County School Corp., and Lori Danielson, chairperson for the Vote Yes for Vigo County Schools political action committee, led the session.
Haworth asked each of the approximately 70 attendees to find the referendum 30 yes votes apiece, either through canvassing neighborhoods or social media involvement to proselytize about the need for additional funding to bring the high schools into the 21st century.
Haworth encourage discussion of both meeting current educational trends and, well, just having good plumbing.
“How many didn’t use the bathrooms today at your school due to the condition they’re in?” he asked students in the crowd, getting quite a few raised hands in response, including those of some teacher, as well.
“Our facilities should not be one of the things holding our teachers back,” Haworth said.
The $261 million referendum proposed by VCSC would fund building new academic facilities and renovating non-academic facilities at North, South and West Vigo high schools, as well as West Vigo Middle School, which is adjacent to the high school. New academic spaces would be created and classrooms would be enlarged.
Money would come from an increase in property taxes, costing someone owning a home worth $100,000 an additional $7 a month. A calculator at the PAC’s website voteyesforvigoschools.com/ allows homeowners to find how much they’d be set back.
Haworth noted that once the referendum had been added to the May 3 ballot, “no school resources can be spent on a campaign.”
The PAC is funded by people who believe in the measure, such as business leaders, Danielson added.
Haworth also announced that if this measure is passed by voters, the school corporation would be ending its previous operational referendum, passed in 2019, in 2024. It was supposed to run through 2027.
“We’re ending it three years early because we’re staying true to our strategic plan and we’re right-sizing our buildings,” he said. This was made possible by pandemic-related federal funding made available to the area.
The new referendum “really is about our schools but it’s so much more — it’s about impacting our community,” Danielson said. “When we’re able to improve our facilities at the high school level and continue to maintain elementary schools and middle schools, we are preparing our future work force.”
She continued, “Not only does it help our students succeed, but we’re preparing the workers that our businesses so desperately need. New businesses who want to come to the Wabash Valley will be more attracted to a higher performing educational system.”
Michelle Tracy, school counselor at South, agreed.
“I’ve been in education for about 15 years, primarily in Vigo County,” Tracy said. “There are a couple of things we’re doing really, really well to advance education for our students, but there’s a wall that’s kind of tripping us up when it comes to what we’re able to offer students because of our facilities.”
She added, “We need to look at how we can use resources well to provide a kind of education that parents want their kids to have.”
Opponents to the referendum argue that given the fact that the country is currently coping with inflation it hasn’t experienced in years, taxpayers don’t need any further financial burdens, reasoning that Danielson finds short-sighted.
“If we don’t pass this now, it will cost us more in the future,” she said. “We can’t afford to kick the can down the road any further. We need to act now.”
Danielson noted the referendum represents “a long-term view, and sometimes it’s harder to see things further down the road based on what we’re going through today. But I would much rather be in a well-established, upgraded educational system as we go through those typical economic cycles. I’d rather have a new school system than be compromised with what we have now.”
Haworth concurred.
“I don’t know when a good time would be, because in the cycle of a long-term building facility, you’re going to have times of recession, prosperity, growth,” Haworth said. “Those things are all going to occur in the nature of economic cycles.” Haworth noted that several current schools opened in 1973, during a time of recession.
Given the levels of skepticism aimed at the political process of late, Haworth noted that transparency is the PAC’s overriding objective.
“School finance is not an easy thing to understand, how different pots of money must be spent in different ways,” he said. “We’ll explain until every last question is answered.”
“My goal is to make sure everybody is well informed to make their choice on May 3rd,” Danielson added. “Getting out to vote is the main thing.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
