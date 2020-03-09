The prospect of coronavirus impacting Vigo County schools “will be a when and not an if,” Superintendent Rob Haworth said after Monday’s school board meeting.
During the meeting, Tom Balitewicz, director of student services, announced a Mass Illness Plan, which will be posted on the VCSC website this morning. It also has been posted at www.tribstar.com. It outlines preventive steps being taken now as well as what would happen if a case here is confirmed and an extended school closure becomes necessary.
Avon Community Schools has canceled school through March 20 “because of coronavirus and how it has touched their building,” Haworth told the school board. “We are actively making preparation for what we believe will ultimately come to Vigo County.”
He hopes “between now and when it does come to Vigo County, we can get some clarification from the state in regard to school cancellation and makeup days.”
According to a district news release, “VCSC is working with the Vigo County Health Department and area hospitals in the event of coronavirus cases in Vigo County. We have students and staff with a range of complex medical conditions. Any potential action we take if Vigo County experiences a case of novel coronavirus [COVID-19] must consider all staff and students.”
The district has already begun taking precautions by regularly sanitizing/disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and objects. It is communicating with students, staff and parents about good hygiene practices and providing other preventive information.
The overall Mass Illness Plan has 12 components, including a review of school programs including field trips and travel, as well as monitoring health conditions, including asking parents to provide information on symptoms if students are sick and must be absent.
Visitors to school can expect to be asked questions about their health, Haworth said. “We’re not doing it to be difficult. We’re doing it to try to keep our children and staff as safe as we possibly can ... as we try to battle something that in my time as a superintendent I’ve never experienced.”
Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent, said the district is working on an instructional plan in the event school must be cancelled for an extended period. “We are looking at a plan that uses both digital learning as well as print-based learning,” she said.
Packets will be developed by grade level. Those students with devices could use digital learning, but print materials would be available for those who don’t.
“A lot of questions are still to be answered, so we are hoping direction comes from the state of Indiana,” Haworth said. “We want to be compassionate, yet legal, in our approach to providing education for nearly 14,000 students while trying to keep everyone healthy and safe.”
The district is taking extra precautions to:
• Sanitize buses. Buses will have sanitizer bottles and drivers will be instructed to sanitize the buses daily.
• Take time for hygiene. Schools are providing extra time for handwashing and are providing hand sanitizer throughout buildings.
• Teach good hygiene. Students, especially in elementary school, are discussing proper handwashing, sneezing, and coughing techniques.
• Monitor health conditions. Schools are providing daily updates to nurses regarding number and types of absences. VCSC is enacting a health care lockout to keep children safe. It will begin asking these questions of all absent students, and a version of these questions for building visitors:
Does your child have a fever? Is your child experiencing shortness of breath? Has your child had a cough for a prolonged period of time?
The district also said it plans to communicate with parents through email and text alerts, the VCSC Facebook and through media outlets.
When asked how the state will handle missed days due to coronavirus, Adam Baker, Indiana Department of Education spokesman, said earlier Monday: “It is a local decision for how to make up days. Schools do have the option to utilize e-learning, and there may be options for waivers on a two for one basis, after five days, as there is for inclement weather.
“Right now, we do not want to get ahead of ourselves so at the moment we are taking it at the school-by-school basis,” Baker stated.
In 2018, as the result of extreme weather conditions, the state said schools were expected to make up the first five canceled days. After the fifth canceled day, IDOE would waive one day for every two additional canceled days [one of the two would be waived].
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.