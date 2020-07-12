Tonight, the Vigo County School Board is expected to consider the school district’s proposed “re-entry and mitigation plan” for the start of school.

The plan is expected to be released today prior to the meeting to give the public an opportunity to review it and offer comment.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. in West Vigo Elementary conference center. Social distancing will be practiced and those entering the facility must wear masks. The meeting also can be viewed on the school district’s YouTube channel.

In other matters, prior to the regular meeting, the board will conduct a public hearing on a proposed $5.3 million general obligation bond issue.

Part of the bond issue — $2 million — would be used to purchase Chromebooks for grades 3 to 7, which would assist the district if remote learning again becomes necessary in the future because of COVID-19, Superintendent Rob Haworth told the School Board last month.

Expected to arrive by September — if the bond issue is approved — the additional Chromebook laptops would mean that Grades 3 to 12 would have access to them in the 2020-21 school year.

The bond issue also would be used for large maintenance projects including roofing, flooring, HVAC and paving.

After the hearing concludes, the board will be asked to approve three related resolutions.

If approved, it would be the fourth in a series of short-term bonds since 2017. The short-term bonds are intended to offset losses to circuit breakers [property tax caps], estimated to be $6.7 million this year.

The district will complete payments on the 2014 and 2017 general obligation bonds this year, which means no increase in the debt service tax rate, officials said.

The board also will consider an increase in school meal prices, necessary to meet federal requirements. Meals would increase 10 cents for both elementary and secondary schools; with the change, elementary lunches would be $2.90 and secondary lunches, $3.05.

Haworth also will provide an enrollment update.

Under personnel, there will be two administrative changes. Jennifer Norris, currently Franklin Elementary Grade 1 teacher, would become Dixie Bee’s interim assistant principal, effective for one year, July 27 through June 4, 2021.

Robbin Wilbur, Grade 4 teacher at Fayette Elementary, would become interim assistant principal at Lost Creek Elementary for one year, July 27 through June 4, 2021.

