Vigo County School Corp. students performed somewhat below the state average on overall ILEARN English/language arts and math scores, but performed well in comparison to a large urban district peer group.
The state released ILEARN results this morning.
Fewer than half of Indiana students met expected achievement levels on the state's new standardized test, leading the state's top educator to renew her call for changes on how those results are used for rating schools and teachers.
Statewide ILEARN exam results show that 47.9% of students in grades 3-8 met proficiency levels for language arts and 47.8% for math. Those are both down more than 10 percentage points from last year's passing rates for the previous ISTEP exam.
In the Vigo County School Corp., 44.3% of VCSC test-takers were proficient in math, and 43.1% in English/language arts.
District officials also point out that Vigo County school students finished in the top three in 14 of the 15 ILEARN-tested areas when compared to the top 10 districts by enrollment in the Indiana Urban Schools Association.
Tested areas include English/language arts, math, science and social studies in grades 3 through 8 [science in grades 4 and 6 and social studies in grade 5].
The urban school association includes Fort Wayne Community Schools, South Bend, Evansville Vanderburgh, Indianapolis Public Schools, Elkhart Community Schools, School City of Hammond, Perry Township, MSD Wayne Township and MSD Lawrence Township.
Also in VCSC, fourth-grade science, fifth-grade social studies, and sixth- grade science continue to be strengths, the district stated in a news release. In each of those areas, the district finished first among its urban district peer group.
The district finished above the state average in fourth grade science and fifth grade math.
One of the areas where VCSC didn't fare as well with its peer group was sixth-grade math, where 34 percent of test-takers district-wide were proficient. That ranked No. 6 [tied] in the urban peer group. Statewide, 46 percent passed.
In grade 8 math, just 29 percent of VCSC test-takers passed the test, compared to 38 percent statewide. VCSC still ranked No. 3 in its peer group.
In middle school, the district uses ALEKS, a math intervention program, which addresses each student's individual needs.
Still, overall scores statewide are low, and even before the ILEARN results were released to the public, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb called for a one-year delay in using those scores toward teacher evaluations or the A-F ratings for schools.
When looking at combined English/language arts and math scores, 37.1 percent of students statewide were proficient in both; in Vigo County, 32.1 percent of students were proficient in both.
Karen Goeller, VCSC deputy superintendent, said today, "ILEARN is a major disappointment in its first year all across Indiana." Low scores are attributed to a more difficult college and career readiness test and high "cut scores" that determine whether students are "at proficiency" or "above proficiency."
Spring 2019 was the first time for the ILEARN test, and students and teachers are experiencing a new type of computer-adaptive test for the first time.
"Excellent teaching is taking place in the Vigo County School Corp. regardless of the low test scores across Indiana," Goeller said.
Test results will be used to assist educators with classroom instruction.
Individual reports have been sent home with students.
