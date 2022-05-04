Voters spoke their minds in Tuesday's primary, and the result was a resounding rejection of the Vigo County School Corp.'s $261 million high school facilities referendum.
According to unofficial results, the vote was 12,482 against, or 68.5 %, to 5,740 in favor, or 31.5%.
"I'm a true believer in the democratic process. ... Today our community spoke loud and clear they did not want to address our high school issues with a $261 million project," said Superintendent Rob Haworth, who met with reporters Tuesday night in a science room at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
He thanked those involved with the Vote Yes political action committee that worked in support of the referendum.
"They had the goal to try to ensure all students would have high quality learning environments," he said.
In the end, "I was unable to convince our community of the need of this investment and the impact this decision has on our facilities and each one of our students," he said.
The district "has challenging decisions ahead of us," he said.
He said he had hoped he could share good news with teachers Tuesday night.
"I'm humbled by their commitment to bring a quality education to our 13,500 students and their ability to overcome the adversity they may face in their classrooms," he said. "In the end, I sincerely regret that I was unable to secure the support they needed to alleviate those daily challenges they face."
Looking to the future, Haworth said he will go back to the school board and they will consider options to address high school facility needs.
"We'll try to bring as much relief to our facilities as we possibly can," he said.
He anticipated using small general obligation bonds and also federal ESSER dollars to address some of the high schools' HVAC issues; West Vigo Middle School also must be addressed.
Also, the operating referendum will have to stay in place through 2027 so that ESSER funds can be used for the high schools.
He believes voters who voted no were concerned about high inflation, increased gasoline prices and "maybe the ask was too large. The tax impact was too significant," Haworth said.
He didn't rule out the possibility of another, substantially different referendum, in the future.
The project called for the construction of new academic facilities and renovation of nonacademic spaces at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools and West Vigo Middle School. The high schools date back to 1971 and 1961.
Proponents said facilities and infrastructure issues desperately need to be addressed, and the projects also were important for economic development and to attract people to the community, which is losing population.
Opponents said it was too costly and people can’t afford higher property taxes, especially at a time of high inflation.
Also, many people were angered about the closing of Meadows Elementary after this school year, one of three elementary schools closed over two years as part of the district’s plan to cut operating costs and bring spending in line with revenues.
